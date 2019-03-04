ELKHORN

A Delavan woman charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving was going 10 mph under the speed limit and weaving within her lane, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 26 in Walworth County Court.

Delavan police say Kelly L. Follis, 54, of 404 S. Main St., No. 4, also crossed the centerline when she drove at about 7:07 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wisconsin and Ray streets in Delavan, according to the complaint.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Follis has previous convictions for OWI violations in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2009, according to the complaint.