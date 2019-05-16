DARIEN

Two months after a couple in Darien broke up, the man shot and killed the woman Monday night before taking his own life, Delavan’s police chief said Thursday.

The investigation shows Casey J. DePriest, 29, shot and killed Jenna M. Brovold, 29, and shot Jenna’s brother, Evan A. Brovold, 26, who survived.

DePriest then took his own life, according to a police news release.

DePriest and Jenna Brovold had lived together where the shooting took place at 452 Buckingham Court in Darien before their relationship ended, according to the release.

The shooting is thus considered a domestic violence incident, Chief Jim Hansen told The Gazette on Thursday.

DePriest was at the home Monday and confronted Evan Brovold when he showed up, Hansen said. It was not immediately clear why DePriest was there.

DePriest was the first to call 911, Hansen said. Evan Brovold also called 911.

At least one of the calls came into Walworth County Dispatch Center at about 6 p.m. Monday, police have said.

SWAT officers breached the door and found the bodies after “several hours of attempted negotiations and investigative leads,” according to an earlier news release.

Hansen said police never made contact with DePriest, and they entered the home at 10:15 or 10:30 p.m.

Police released the scene at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The autopsies have been completed, but he said the reports are still being finalized.

Hansen said there was damage to the home, but did not specify what kind of damage.

The couple had been dating for about a year and a half before breaking up, he said.

Hansen said Delavan police have no information that shows Jenna Brovold tried to reach out to them earlier about DePriest. But as the investigation unfolds, he also said police can examine phones and computers to learn more about that.

Hansen encouraged any victims of domestic violence to reach out to New Beginnings APFV, the county’s human services department or local law enforcement.

While neighbors and Hansen have said such an incident was rare for the area, it is Darien's second murder-suicide in the last six months.

Steven W. Kohs, 34, on Dec. 2 shot and killed William Swift, 48, and wounded Kohs’ estranged wife, Rebecca L. Kohs.

Steven Kohs then took his own life.

Evan Brovold, of Delavan, is recovering from his injuries and has been released from the hospital, according to the release.

Police said the investigation will continue for “months.”

“We have determined what has occurred,” the release states. “What will take time is why this took place.”

‘I have safety concerns’

Court documents show another woman had a harassment restraining order against DePriest from 2013 to 2016.

The woman wrote that DePriest “routinely” called her profane and derogatory names. He would yell at her and her family as well as repeatedly call and text her, documents show.

After she requested that he stop contacting her or she would file a restraining order, he sent her 42 text messages in about eight hours. Several screenshots of text messages were filed with the court.

DePriest in the messages to the other woman repeatedly insults and threatens her.

“Im gonna spit on your grave when you die haha,” one message reads.

The woman in 2013 wrote DePriest’s behavior made her feel “harassed and intimidated.”

Around the same time in other court documents, the woman wrote that DePriest sent her several messages about his addiction to pills and how he “needs help.” He had previously abused prescription and recreational drugs, documents allege.

DePriest also suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder, the woman wrote.

“I have safety concerns regarding Casey’s untreated substance abuse issues and mental health issues,” the woman wrote in 2013.

A judge lifted the restraining order in June 2016 when the woman wrote “I no longer feel threatened anymore …”

She felt her lawyer had “persuaded” her into having the injunction term be four years, she wrote.

A search of DePriest’s Wisconsin criminal history shows only a disorderly conduct conviction from 2008. DePriest pleaded guilty to being in a car with another man, driving in front of a Delavan house repeatedly and pretending to shoot at it, according to the criminal complaint.

DePriest told police in 2008 they were just joking.

‘Kind and loving spirit’

Jenna Brovold was born in Janesville and graduated from Carroll College exactly two years before the day she died, according to her obituary. She was a behavioral health specialist at Rogers Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc and lived in Delavan.

“Jenna Mae had a kind and loving spirit with a beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and compassionate soul,” the obituary states. “She lived her life to the fullest.”

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. A Celebration of Life will come after from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenies at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan.

Instead of flowers, the obituary asks memorials go to Our Redeemer Lutheran School or the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.

“When remembering Jenna, celebrate the happy memories and always remember that life is fragile and sometimes too short,” the obituary states. “We will be missing our sweet, beautiful angel every day for the rest of our lives.”

