DELAVAN

Delavan police have arrested an Elkhorn man who they say admitted that he left two emaciated dogs in the Walmart parking lot, police said Wednesday.

Police cited Jeffrey Freund, 48, of 270 W. Centralia St., for disorderly conduct and dog running at large while also referring criminal charges—mistreatment of animals, failing to provide sufficient food and intentionally abandoning animals—to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

Freund was scheduled for a bond hearing at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police at about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 responded to the Walmart in Delavan for a report of two dogs—later identified as Dexter and Blackberry—loose in the parking lot, according to the release.

“The two dogs were extremely malnourished and shaking due to the cold,” the release states.

The dogs were warmed and fed at the city’s police department before being taken to the Lakeland Animal Shelter, according to the release.

Police identified Freund with the help of a Facebook tip.

In the release, police mentioned that Lakeland is a no-kill animal shelter. They said if people are having trouble caring for their pets, they should take the animals to the shelter, not “dump” them and leave them to fend for themselves.