DELAVAN

Police arrested a Delavan man suspected of stabbing another man during a “road rage incident” on Delavan’s east side Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Delavan police arrested Jose Arreola-Reyes, 27, 313 S. Second St., Delavan at his home after police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground with stab wounds in the 1100 block of Whispering Pines Drive at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said witnesses described a man they identified as Reyes, who they said stabbed a 26-year-old man with an unspecified object after a “road rage incident” near the 500 block of East Walworth Avenue.

Police located Arreola-Reyes’ vehicle parked behind his home, and witnesses said they had seen Arreola-Reyes go inside, police said. Officers from Delavan, the town of Delavan and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the house and evacuated an upper unit and two neighboring residences.

Arreola-Reyes came out of the home and surrendered peacefully shortly after town of Delavan and Walworth County SWAT negotiators reached him on the phone, police said. He was being held at the Walworth County Jail on counts of aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm.

Police obtained a search warrant for Arreola-Reyes’ car, where they said they found suspected cocaine, heroin and marijuana, according to the release. Police did not locate the weapon used in the stabbing.

Reyes has additional charges pending, police said.

The man stabbed was taken by ambulance to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

Police have not given details about what led to the “road rage incident.” An investigation is ongoing.