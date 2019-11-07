ELKHORN

A Delavan man has pleaded guilty to delivering pills to an uncle who later died of a suspected overdose, court records show.

Michael A. Szerkins II, 37, of 1702 Birchwood St., No. 4, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to the single count he faced in Walworth County Court—delivering alprazolam, which is a Schedule IV drug used to treat anxiety, according to online court records.

Prosecutors did not charge him with first-degree reckless homicide, a charge that has been filed in some overdose death cases. State law requires that such a charge must involve the delivery of Schedule I or II controlled substances.

On May 24, 2018, the girlfriend of Glen K. Szerkins, 58, of Elkhorn found Glen dead in his living room, according to a criminal complaint.

About 12 hours before he was found, Glen came inside after working in the driveway and told his girlfriend he ate “candy,” the complaint states. Glen was acting strangely.

Glen’s girlfriend reached out to Michael to ask him what he gave Glen, the complaint states. She had found pills labeled as “Sweet Tarts” on his lap.

“Waz up You in Elkhorn I got something for you,” Michael wrote to Glen on May 21, according to the complaint.

Crime lab test results on some of the “Sweet Tarts” tested positive for alprazolam.

Michael is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16.