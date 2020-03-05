ELKHORN

A Delavan man charged with intoxicated driving as a fourth offense also drove with a revoked license, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Delavan police say Pedro Aranda, 33, of 1114 Whispering Pines Drive, drove intoxicated at about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 16 at North Harrison and Racine streets in the city, the complaint states.

Police reported Aranda smelled of intoxicants, had glassy eyes and had difficulty keeping his balance, according to the complaint. Results from a blood test were pending.

He has convictions for similar offenses in 2010, 2014 and 2015, the complaint states. He was convicted of driving with a revoked license in 2018 and 2019.