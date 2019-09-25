ELKHORN

A Delavan man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving was driving 11 miles over the speed limit when police stopped him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Sheriff’s deputies say Mauricio Galvan Gomez, 37, of 108 Turtle Creek Drive, drove while intoxicated at about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 25 at Highway 11 and North Fifth Street in Delavan, the complaint states.

Deputies said Gomez was driving 36 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the complaint. After they stopped his car, he exhibited slurred speech and had difficulty keeping his balance, according to the complaint.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Gomez has previous OWI convictions in 2001, 2002 and 2010, the complaint states.