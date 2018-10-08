ELKHORN

A Delavan man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving was driving in the wrong lane and nearly hit another vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say at about 10:03 p.m. Sept. 16, Robert R. Jensen, 59, of 315 Breezy St., drove while intoxicated at Millard Road at County O in the town of Sugar Creek, according to the complaint.

Jensen told police he had been drinking, should not have been driving and would be going to prison for drunken driving, the complaint states.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Jensen was also charged with operating while revoked and violating a court order for an ignition interlock device.

Jensen has OWI convictions from 1994, 1997, 2004 and 2016, according to the complaint.

