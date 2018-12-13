TOWN OF DELAVAN
Town of Delavan police have arrested a 29-year-old Delavan man in connection with two house fires that occurred Monday and Wednesday in the Del Mar subdivision.
Police arrested Daniel J. Zitella on Wednesday based on information offered by residents and gathered during the investigation, Police Chief Raymond Clark said. Police had identified Zitella as a suspect in the first house fire, he said.
Police officers responded to the first fire call at about 9:32 a.m. Monday and found flames and smoke coming from a house at 903 Sutter Ave., according to a police department Facebook post. They extinguished the fire, and authorities determined its cause was suspicious.
A second fire call came in at about 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at a nearby house at 905 Sutter Ave., according to the Facebook post. Officers noticed smoke coming from the house, and firefighters put out the fire, which was also determined to be suspicious in nature.
Clark said the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, Walworth County Fire Investigation Task Force and fire departments from the city and town of Delavan are helping local police with the investigation.
