01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

TOWN OF DELAVAN

Town of Delavan police have arrested a 29-year-old Delavan man in connection with two house fires that occurred Monday and Wednesday in the Del Mar subdivision.

Police arrested Daniel J. Zitella on Wednesday based on information offered by residents and gathered during the investigation, Police Chief Raymond Clark said. Police had identified Zitella as a suspect in the first house fire, he said.

Police officers responded to the first fire call at about 9:32 a.m. Monday and found flames and smoke coming from a house at 903 Sutter Ave., according to a police department Facebook post. They extinguished the fire, and authorities determined its cause was suspicious.

A second fire call came in at about 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at a nearby house at 905 Sutter Ave., according to the Facebook post. Officers noticed smoke coming from the house, and firefighters put out the fire, which was also determined to be suspicious in nature.

Clark said the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, Walworth County Fire Investigation Task Force and fire departments from the city and town of Delavan are helping local police with the investigation.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.