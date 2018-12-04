ELKHORN

A Delavan man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of sixth-offense intoxicated driving and driving while revoked, according to online Walworth County Court records.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Brandon M. Herdman, 31, of W7772 8B Wisconsin Parkway, No. 29, drove while intoxicated at about 1:28 a.m. Nov. 5 in the town of Sugar Creek, according to the criminal complaint.

Herdman had driven his car onto the shoulder of County A and was parked illegally, deputies said. He also had “multiple” open containers of intoxicants in the car.

Prosecutors also charged Herdman with violating a court order for an ignition interlock device. He has previous OWI convictions in 2005 twice, 2009, 2014 and 2016, according to the complaint.

