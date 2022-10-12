01STOCK_GAVEL_2

MILTON—A 19-year-old DeForest man has been charged in Rock County Circuit Court with felony criminal damage to a railroad after he allegedly tampered with the air brakes of a moving Wisconsin and Southern Railroad train while stowing away on the top one of the cars.

According to a criminal complaint, Kyle Gjerseth was arrested Oct. 6 after crew members on a train coming into Milton noticed a sudden loss of pressure in the air brakes, and reported that a man might be lying on top of one of the cars.

