JANESVILLE

The defense in the Julian Collazo murder trial on Wednesday gave its version of what happened the night Christine Scaccia-Lubeck died.

Defense attorney Jeff Jensen, who delayed his opening statement until the prosecution rested Wednesday morning, told the story, and Collazo took the stand to tell it in his own words.

In short, they said, it was Collazo’s girlfriend, Nicole Kazar, who stabbed Scaccia Lubeck, and Collazo had no clue it was about to happen.

As the court recessed for lunch shortly before 12:30 p.m., Jensen had ended his questioning of his client. The prosecution was scheduled to begin its cross-examination when proceedings resumed at 1:30.

Collazo knew Kazar for several weeks before the murder, and she was “more into” the relationship than Collazo was, Jensen said.

Around the same time, Collazo met Scaccia-Lubeck, and the two started having sex regularly, and he also was having regular sex with Kazar, Collazo testified.

Scaccia-Lubeck became Collazo's "sugar mom,” paying him for sex and companionship, Jensen said.

Kazar exhibited jealousy when she and Collazo were at Fuzzy's Lounge, 3900 Milton Ave., the night before the murder, Jensen tried to show with testimony from the bar/restaurant owner who saw them there.

On Dec. 8, 2017, Collazo and Scaccia-Lubeck bought beer, drank, had sex, and Kazar called Collazo, asking for help finding a place to stay for the night, Jensen said.

Collazo said he convinced Scaccia-Lubeck to allow Kazar to stay there, and she gave Collazo her car so he could pick up Kazar.

Kazar arranged to be picked up at the Five Points gas station in Janesville, and she arrived there in a car driven by Damont L. Peacock, 37, of 4216 S. Afton Road, Janesville, according to testimony by Peacock.

Peacock, a Rock County Jail inmate was evasive in answering questions about his role, often saying that it was “possible,” rather than saying yes or no, but attorneys on both sides seemed to believe a police report about Peacock’s statements about what happened.

Collazo arrived, Kazar asked Collazo for money, Collazo gave her $20, and she bought crack cocaine from Peacock, Collazo said.

Kazar smoked the drug on their way to Scaccia-Lubeck’s house, where Kazar became upset and asked Collazo why he'd brought her there, Collazo said.

Jensen said both women quickly deduced who they were in Collazo’s life.

Scaccia-Lubeck went to the bathroom, Collazo said, and Kazar followed, and then he heard screams, went to the hallway and saw Scaccia-Lubeck, who pushed her way to the bedroom.

Collazo said he went to help, but it was too late. He said he fled with Kazar because he feared he would be accused of the murder.

Jensen and Collazo described Collazo and Kazar going to a Janesville residence that night, where Kazar showered and changed clothes and Collazo sold a handgun from Scaccia-Lubeck’s house to Peacock, they said.

The prosecution will likely probe Collazo about details of what happened in an attempt to bolster its version of what happened: That Collazo committed the murder, and Kazar was not involved.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said he anticipated a long cross-examination.

This story will be updated.