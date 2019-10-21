JANESVILLE

The suspect in a December 2017 Janesville murder is expected to testify during his trial this week, his defense attorney said Monday.

Julian D. Collazo, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Rock County prosecutors accused him of fatally stabbing Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, in her Janesville home Dec. 9, 2017.

In court Monday morning, a jury plus two alternates were picked from 100 Rock County residents summoned for jury duty. The 10 women and four men will not be sequestered.

The prosecution was expected to make an opening statement at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Defense attorney Jeffrey Jensen told the court he will reserve his opening statement until after the prosecution rests its case.

Jensen said after the morning's proceedings that he expects his client to testify during the trial.

Collazo pleaded not guilty Feb. 8, 2018, and rejected a plea deal Thursday. His trial is expected to run all week.

Jensen has said he will introduce evidence that Nicole R. Kazar is the one who stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck. Jensen said Monday he intends to call Kazar as a witness if the prosecution does not.

That evidence includes a witness who claims to have heard Kazar confess to the killing, according to the defense.

Kazar has been convicted of helping Collazo steal Scaccia-Lubeck’s car after the stabbing, which prosecutors in court documents say she did not know about until later.

Judge Barbara McCrory is presiding over the trial. District Attorney David O’Leary and Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks are prosecuting the case.

This story will be updated.