JANESVILLE

A Darien woman pleaded guilty Thursday to recklessly endangering safety in connection with a high-speed chase in Beloit in March.

Emily A. Morris, 26, of 12705 E. Minkey Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a related charge was dismissed and read into the record.

A man suspected pointing a gun at someone’s face March 18 left a Wisconsin Avenue home in a vehicle with Morris, who led police on a 9-mile chase that reached speeds of 111 mph, according to the criminal complaint.

During her hearing Thursday, Morris said she was incarcerated for nine months before posting bond and being released last month.

Her lawyer, Adam Witt, appeared surprised and “strongly opposed” a request from Assistant District Attorney Kate Buker to revoke Morris’ bond until her sentencing.

Judge John Wood decided Morris’ $10,000 bond was enough of an incentive for her to return to court and declined to revoke it.

Morris is set for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. March 12.

All of the charges Jared D. Johnson, 28, of 2865 Holiday Drive, Janesville, faced in the incident were dismissed and read into the record in July, court records show. He pleaded guilty to five counts of bail jumping.