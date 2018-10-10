ELKHORN
A Darien man pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felonies stemming from a car crash that prosecutors said injured his passenger and caused his dog to be ejected before police tried to shoot him with a Taser twice.
Joshua Fredricksen, 37, of 230 W. Fremont St., reached an agreement and pleaded guilty to fleeing a traffic officer while causing bodily harm, threat to law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing a soft-tissue injury to an officer, court records show.
Three misdemeanor charges—two disorderly conduct and one resisting an officer—were dismissed and read into the record.
Walworth County sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Staggs reported that in the early morning of March 5 he punched Fredricksen, who had advanced toward him after disobeying Staggs’ commands following a rollover crash, according to the criminal complaint.
Staggs said he’d seen a car speeding on County K and pursued it, the complaint states. He later found the car rolled over on the same road past Highway 67.
Fredricksen was yelling at and threatening Staggs while saying someone needed to find his dog, Pistachio, according to the complaint. The next morning, a town of Sharon homeowner reported finding the white and tan pit bull/terrier mix with cuts on its head and blood on its paws.
Staggs and a deputy who arrived later, Matthew Turner, both tried to shoot Fredricksen with a Taser, but both times the Darien man grabbed the wires and yanked them away, according to the complaint.
Police eventually took Fredricksen into custody and brought him to Lakeland Medical Center, the complaint states.
Fredricksen is set for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
