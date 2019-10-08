ELKHORN

A Darien man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving admitted drinking a six-pack of beer before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Delavan police say Juan M. Guajardo, 45, of 108 Kathy Lane, drove while intoxicated at about 9:51 p.m. Sept. 20 at Wisconsin and Fremont streets in the village of Darien, the complaint states.

An officer reported that Guajardo had slurred speech, difficulty keeping his balance and bloodshot eyes, according to the complaint. Results from a blood test were pending when the complaint was filed.

Guajardo has OWI convictions in 1994, 1996 and 1997 twice, the complaint states.