A Dane County man faces his fifth intoxicated-driving violation after he was arrested Wednesday evening between Orfordville and Brodhead.
Stephen D. Clauss, 52, who has addresses in Madison, Middleton and Pardeeville, according to court records, also faces a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent because the vehicle in which he was found was reported stolen in Madison.
Clauss was found in a vehicle on the side of the road near the intersection of West Highway 11 and South Severson Road at about 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
He was asked to perform a field sobriety test and was arrested after performing the test, according to the release.