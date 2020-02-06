JANESVILLE

Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary plans to announce Friday his decision in the Dec. 10 fatal shooting of a man by Beloit police.

O’Leary said he will discuss his decision at a press conference at 11 a.m. in Courtroom A at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

O’Leary received investigation documents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation on Jan. 28 related to the shooting death of Montay S. Penning, 23.

He must decide whether to pursue action against Beloit patrol officer John McMahon, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan and Detective Nathan Adams, or clear their actions as a justified use of lethal force. All three officers are on administrative duty pending the result of the investigation.

The officers shot Penning after they saw he was armed during a foot chase, which occurred after a Rock County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a stolen vehicle and hearing shots fired, according to a Beloit police statement issued after the incident.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski plans his own news conference at 1 p.m. Friday in the First Floor Forum at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.