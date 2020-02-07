JANESVILLE

Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary announced Friday three Beloit police officers will not be charged in the Dec. 10 fatal shooting of a Beloit man.

Montay S. Penning, 23, pointed a firearm at officers, and officers fired 22 shots. Penning was hit twice in the chest and once in the left arm, O'Leary said.

O’Leary announced his decision at a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

"The actions of the officers involved was lawful and reasonable based on the facts of this case," O'Leary said.

The officers involved were patrol officer John McMahon, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan and Detective Nathan Adams.

O'Leary said Penning's actions "resulted in officers using deadly force to eliminate the threat."

Witnesses told investigators Penning disregarded several orders from police to drop his gun, O'Leary said.

O'Leary played during the news conference video from the body camera worn by one of the three officers involved.

The officers were investigating an earlier shots fired incident at Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue, where two shell casings were found. Later, three shell casings were found in the car Penning was driving. All the shell casings matched the weapon Penning pointed at police, O'Leary said.

O’Leary received investigation documents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation on Jan. 28 related to the shooting death.

The officers shot Penning after they saw he was armed during a foot chase, which occurred after a Rock County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a stolen vehicle and hearing shots fired, according to a Beloit police statement issued after the incident.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski plans his own news conference at 1 p.m. Friday in the First Floor Forum at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.