JANESVILLE
Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary announced his opinion Monday that the shooting of a man near Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on March 26 was justified.
Christian A. Cargill told investigators he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the incident and that he was afraid that the "mafia" and "Aryan Brotherhood" were out to get him, according to a news release from O'Leary's office.
After numerous attempts to disarm him, Cargill approached officers while holding the knife, and Officer Lyle Hollingshead shot him, O'Leary said, based on an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
"Cargill sustained a bullet wound to his left upper leg and one to his right shoulder. Cargill survived his injuries, received medical treatment and was eventually released from the hospital," according to the release.
"It is abundantly clear that the officers acted lawfully and in accordance with their duty as sworn law enforcement officers when they made multiple attempts to disarm Cargill," O'Leary's statement reads, in part.
"Officer Hollingshead fired at Cargill only after all less lethal methods had failed and Cargill began to advance toward the law enforcement officers. Officer Hollingshead was attempting to protect not only the lives of the law enforcement officers but of the civilians in the area had Cargill been able to get away from the officers," O'Leary continued. "The actions by the law enforcement officers involved was lawful and reasonable based upon all of the facts of the investigation."
O'Leary's press release states that Janesville police, State Patrol and Rock County sheriff's officers responded to call at the intersection of the interstate and Highway 14 and saw Cargill with a fixed-handle hunting knife with a 6-inch blade.
"Cargill held the knife to his neck and made his way to an embankment just below the southbound lanes of Interstate 39/90. Officers followed Cargill and attempted to get him to drop the knife," according to the release.
Officers tried to keep Cargill from going on the interstate highway, which could have caused an accident, and they tried to prevent Cargill from contacting with anyone in the area, which would have put them in danger," according to the release.
Officers told Cargill to stop moving and drop the knife, but he ignored them, according to the release.
"Less lethal options were deployed including multiple electronic control devices and several .40 mm foam rounds," but Cargill would not drop the knife, according to the release.
As Cargill advanced towards officers with the knife, Hollingshead shot him twice, and Cargill fell to the ground but continued to struggle with officers while holding knife, according to the release.
"While on the ground, Cargill began to cut his own throat with the knife," the release states. "One officer deployed OC (pepper) spray to Cargill’s face in a further attempt to get Cargill to drop the knife but he rolled onto his stomach while continuing to hold the knife under his body," according to the release.
About eight officers eventually subdued Cargill, and he was shot more times with an electronic shock device, according to the release.
O'Leary said he will "be reviewing with JPD what, if any, criminal charges should be filed against Cargill as a result of DCI’s investigation."
This story will be updated.