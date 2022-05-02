The man charged in the fatal shooting at a Janesville metal fabrication shop April 29 told police he didn’t know his victim’s name and that it was “definitely” his intention to kill him that day, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Rock County Court.
Kevin L. Todd, 23, of Evansville, is accused of the fatal shooting of Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville on April 26. Todd is charged with one count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree endangering safety while armed. He is being held at the Rock County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
According to the complaint, Todd told Janesville police detective Chris Buescher that from the second day of Todd’s employment at Precision Drawn Metals, the specialty metal fabrication shop at 1345 Plainfield Ave. where the shooting took place, Hills “just talked s— to me” and that he wasn’t going to deal with it anymore. The two had never met before Todd started working at the shop, and Todd told police he didn’t know Hills’ name, according to the complaint.
A witness who was in the room when the shooting happened identified in the complaint only by her initials said she didn’t know of any problems between Todd and Hills before the shooting, according to the complaint. Police previously said nobody who was interviewed after the shooting corroborated Todd’s accounts of bullying or hazing at work. Todd also said he did not tell anyone at Precision Drawn Metals about any problems he had with Hills, according to the complaint.
Todd said he had worked at the shop for about a week and that he decided to start taking a gun to work with him on April 25, the day before the shooting, after thinking all the previous weekend about comments Todd said Hills had made, according to the complaint.
The day of the shooting, Todd told police Hills had threatened to run him over with a forklift if he didn’t get out of the way, a remark he said he did not hear but that was relayed to him by another nearby co-worker, according to the complaint. Todd said he went back to his workstation and stewed over the supposed forklift comment before taking a handgun he had in his pants pocket, finding Hills at a sink and shooting him in the back.
The witness who was seated at her desk in the room where the shooting happened said she heard gunshots and that neither Todd nor Hills said anything to each other before the shooting. Buescher found three bullet strikes on the metal wall behind the sink where Hills was shot. One bullet was found near the witness’s office chair and another was in a cubicle wall above the witness’s desk phone, according to the complaint. Todd said he didn’t see the witness in the room until after he stopped firing.
After the shooting, Todd fled the scene and drove back to his home in Evansville, where he retrieved another gun and told his grandmother that he had killed someone, according to the complaint.
Suspect information identifying Todd and his vehicle was distributed via police radio to surrounding jurisdictions. Rock County sheriff’s deputies and Orfordville police stopped Todd in the area of County K and Hafeman Road south of Orfordville.
A Janesville officer sent to the scene of the traffic stop observed at least two handguns and the barrel of a long gun in Todd’s car, according to the complaint. When talking with an officer during the traffic stop, Todd said he had just killed someone, according to the complaint. Todd told police his plan was to go to Florida or New Orleans.
In an interview after the shooting, Buescher asked Todd what his intention was, and Todd said “it was definitely to kill him today, that’s for sure,” according to the complaint. He also told Buescher he had thought about killing people “many, many, many times,” according to the complaint.
When asked how he felt about the situation, Todd said, “I don’t really care that the dude is dead, to be honest. I feel bad for my family.”
Hills, a father of three, was described in an obituary as a “hard worker” and “quiet and laid back.” His visitation is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.