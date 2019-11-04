JANESVILLE

A man accused of an armed robbery spree in Beloit, Janesville and Milton in recent weeks was feeding a cocaine habit, he told investigators, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Monday.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26, was charged in four recent robberies in Beloit, Janesville and Milton, and he has admitted to a second robbery in Beloit and two more in the Fort Atkinson area, Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White said at Murn’s initial court appearance Monday.

White called for a $10,000 cash bond, saying Murn is homeless and living out of his car and faces multiple counts of armed robbery.

Murn, who previously had a Beloit address, told the court he now lives at 682 N. Walton Drive in Whitewater.

Murn was charged with armed robbery in the Oct. 17 robbery of Tex’s Grocery in Beloit, Oct. 23 robberies of Casey’s General Store in Milton and the Stop N Go at 3515 E. Milwaukee St. in Janesville, and the Oct. 25 robbery of the Mulligan’s BP gas station at 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville.

No one was reported injured in the robberies, but clerks told police Murn displayed or pointed a handgun, according to the complaint.

Murn told police he is addicted to powder cocaine.

“In order to feed that habit, I started doing horrible things,” he told a detective, according to the complaint.

“Horrible things” referred to the robberies, he said.

Murn said he used cocaine recreationally, but he spiraled out of control after he lost his job.

He said he used the same handgun, a .22-caliber Walther, in all the robberies. Police found the gun in his car.

Murn also admitted using the same T-shirt with eye holes cut into it as a mask in all the robberies except Tex’s Grocery, according to the complaint.

White said Murn will face at least one other Rock County robbery charge, for an incident at the Beloit Rolette Oil Co.

Public defender Walt Isaacson argued for a bond of no more than $2,000, saying Murn has cooperated with investigators.

Murn has no adult criminal record in Wisconsin other than the four robberies charged Monday, online court records show.

Court Commissioner Larry Barton imposed a $4,000 bond with the condition Murn have no contact with victims.

Janesville police, working on a tip about a blue Nissan Sentra from Beloit police, arrested Murn on Thursday at the TA Express, 3222 Humes Road.