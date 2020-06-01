JANESVILLE
Years ago, a Janesville police lieutenant was reviewing a report after a May 2015 incident.
While dealing with a suspect, an officer had placed his knee near the suspect’s head and used “inappropriate comments,” said Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore. The officer moved his knee after the suspect was in handcuffs.
Moore pointed out this incident during an interview Monday because he said it was the only time in recent years that came to mind when Janesville police deemed a use-of-force incident unjustified.
The infraction wasn’t reported by a citizen or the suspect, who Moore said had “minor scrapes” and declined medical treatment.
It was the lieutenant who caught—and reported—the behavior, which led to a verbal and written warning.
“We talk about that in our ethical interventions. It’s ethically improper to not intercede (when another officer is acting improper),” Moore said Monday. “We don’t allow professional bystanders.”
Police accountability has been a major theme from activists and other members of the public outraged at the recent death of George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Chauvin, who is white, was fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter—consequences that are rare after police kill others while on the job.
Moore and other Rock County law enforcement officials spoke out publicly, coming out to various degrees against the actions Chauvin was videotaped doing.
“What we witnessed was not some type of questionable police activity,” Moore wrote in a letter posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday. “What we witnessed was a crime.”
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt wrote in a Saturday Facebook post, saying he condemned the “murderous actions” that took Floyd from his family and that his department demanded justice for the family.
Sheriff Troy Knudson during an interview did not go as far as to definitively say Chauvin’s actions on video were a crime. He wrote on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Saturday that, “I certainly share the concerns of so many and am eager to see a transparent, thorough, and just investigation.”
He also said the sheriff’s office, “does not have any form of neck restraint as part of our use-of-force program,” and similar to Moore he wrote that their policy calls for deputies to step in and stop “unreasonable force.”
Moore encouraged communities to ask their police leaders what they are doing to make sure what happened in Minneapolis won’t happen where they are.
In his Facebook post, Moore wrote about his department’s implicit bias training and de-escalation training. Knudson mentioned body cameras.
Moore said while use-of-force incidents remain relatively steady over recent years, it’s in part because there are few of them.
In his post, he wrote that 2019 saw 71,613 police activities that accounted for more than 100,000 citizen contacts, 13,000 arrests or citations and 54 reported incidents where force went beyond handcuffing.
“In our hiring process I do not seek officers that can run, shoot well or drive a car fast,” Moore wrote. “I search for persons of character and those that truly care about others.”
The public has some role in police accountability. Moore mentioned he reports to the city manager, city council and the police and fire commission.
Moore welcomed ideas community members have for his department. Knudson is an elected official, and he, too, said he hears from the public in several different ways.
Marquardt wrote that in the days after Floyd died, Milton police were dispatched to a call about a black man walking back and forth with a backpack. He said officers replied in the spirit of, “Seriously? That’s it?” and declined to respond to someone not doing anything wrong.
“Throughout the week, we also talked about when officers did respond (in other cases) but truly shouldn’t have, acknowledging the pain that was caused,” he wrote.
Even though Rock County isn’t particularly close to Minneapolis, Knudson wrote that the community needed a response from the sheriff’s office.
He said they need to keep improving community connections.
“We cannot be satisfied with the status quo,” he wrote.
Moore said one of the first things he did after watching the video last week was call members of the department’s African American Liaison Advisory Committee.
“All I could do was just call up and apologize,” Moore said. “Apologize for what all of us have to watch.”