JANESVILLE

A Craig High School secretary was injured last month as she tried to protect a student from a girl who was punching and kicking, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Friday.

Sarai L. Clark, 17, of 517 S. Jackson St., Janesville, was charged in Rock County Court with battery to a school district employee, a felony.

The complaint says Clark followed a Craig student into a classroom and asked the student’s name numerous times. The student, who said she didn’t know Clark and felt threatened, did not answer and crossed the hall to the counselors’ offices.

Clark followed and knocked the student to the floor, punching and kicking her and pulling her hair, according to witnesses cited in the complaint.

A woman described as the school’s registrar/secretary saw the assault and got out of her chair and lay on the student to protect her, according to the complaint.

Clark continued kicking and punching, the woman told police, and the woman suffered a broken thumbnail, bruises on her leg and scratches and bruises on her arm, according to the complaint.

The two girls eventually were separated by “numerous staff members,” the complaint states.

The complaint does not say whether Clark was a Craig student.

Clark is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Monday, Nov. 5.

