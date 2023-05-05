01STOCK_HANDCUFFS1

JANESVILLE – A Craig High School assistant track and field coach has been arrested after Janesville police found what they characterized as a “personal recording device” in a girls locker room.

Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested Friday and was being held at the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, violation of privacy of a person younger than 18 and representations depicting nudity of a person younger than 18, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.

