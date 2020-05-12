JANESVILLE
A rural Janesville man arrested Monday on suspicion of a second intoxicated driving offense in one week was released because of a recent change of procedures intended to keep the coronavirus out of the jail.
Under normal procedures, Robert E. Luek, 42, would have been jailed pending a court appearance because of the offense was suspected to be his fourth intoxicated driving arrest, a felony, officials said.
But he was released with a court date. About 13 hours later, Janesville police arrested him again on the same charge after he was spotted driving erratically.
In all, it was Luek's third intoxicated driving arrest in five days. Beloit police had arrested him Thursday on OWI and drug paraphernalia charges.
No one was injured in the Janesville incidents.
The jail reduced its population by more than half starting in late March as part of an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, which would be difficult to control in jail conditions.
As part of that effort, the sheriff’s office, in consultation with the district attorney’s office, instituted a rule that only people arrested on suspicion of violent felonies or those accused of domestic violence would automatically be held at the jail, said jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold.
“We have a very vulnerable population, so the lower we can keep (the number of inmates) and reduce contact between individuals, the better,” Chellevold said.
The procedures have worked so far. No inmate had tested positive for the virus. And for the most part, people not held because of the new procedures have not committed new crimes, Chellevold said.
The new procedure allows for exceptions: If police believe a person should be held because of repeat offenses or other reasons, police can contact the on-duty jail supervisor, and that person can be jailed, Chellevold said.
Police did not do that Monday night, reports indicate, even though police were aware of Luek's arrest in Beloit, Janesville Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said.
But on Tuesday, after the third such arrest in a week’s time, Luek was held at the jail.
After Monday’s arrest, the officer included in his report that Luek was not held because of the COVID-19 procedure, Sheridan said, and Luek was released to a responsible person.
That’s consistent with the county guidelines, Sheridan said.
Luek was held after his arrest Tuesday, however, and that was the right thing to do after Luek showed himself to be a clear danger to the community, Sheridan said.
Luek already had three intoxicated driving convictions on his record before the recent arrests, so if convicted on the new charges, he would be facing prison time for his sixth offense, said Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner.
Luek has not yet been charged with any of the three alleged offenses, online court records indicate.
Police responded at 11:35 p.m. Monday to 2922 N. Pontiac Drive for a report of an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to a news release.
Luek showed signs of impairment from narcotics, according to the release.
Then at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Janesville police officer reported a black Ford Focus with no license plates traveling in two lanes on Centerway at Parker Drive, according to a second news release.
Police stopped Luek on Milton Avenue at Blaine Avenue, and officers found Luek “could barely keep his eyes open and admitted to using heroin on the south side of Janesville prior to the stop," the release states.
The maximum prison sentence for a sixth intoxicated driving offense is 10 years.