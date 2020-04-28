JANESVILLE
Intoxicated driving arrests have dropped significantly in Rock County since the pandemic hit.
Both Janesville police and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are reporting fewer operating-while-intoxicated arrests in recent weeks.
The sheriff’s office reports seven OWI arrests so far this month, compared to 16 for the same period in 2019.
Janesville reports 16 OWI arrests from March 15 through April 24, compared with 45 in the same period last year.
“I guess having the bars closed and the stay-at-home orders really reduces those OWI events,” said Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore.
Sgt. Jimmy Holford, who supervises second-shift patrol in Janesville, said officers are seeing fewer incidents involving springtime exuberance and fewer parties and other gatherings than in the past.
They’re also stopping fewer cars for minor traffic offenses, such as a burned-out tail light. Sometimes those stops can lead to the discovery of an intoxicated driver, Holford said.
Dangerous driving still merits a stop, but officers are not stopping other violators in an effort to reduce the potential for being infected or infecting someone, Holford said.
The decision to stop a car or not is a balancing act: the danger of infection versus the danger the driver presents, he said.
Police calls for service are down, the two agencies report. Janesville saw 180 calls March 15 to April 24 in 2019, compared with about 140 this year, Moore said.
Knudson said sheriff’s office calls are down 30%. He suggested one reason could be that this is not a good time to commit a burglary because of the likelihood that people are almost always home.
Arrests of all kinds decreased in Janesville: 438 last year compared with 204 this year, Moore said.
Police might not know about some crimes against children because many of those crimes are reported when children tell someone at school or when a teacher notices something suspicious.
“We just don’t have those eyes and ears in the community right now,” Moore said.
Domestic violence incidents are down in Janesville, 63 last year versus 38 this year, but that’s only the violence police know about.
“If victims can’t get away from abusers, there’s going to be less reporting and less arrests,” Moore said.
Knudson said the sheriff’s office saw no real change in domestic incidents: 11 in 2019 versus 10 in 2020.
Welfare checks—when police get a call from a relative or friend about someone who’s been out of touch—have dipped, too, Moore said: 342 in 2019 versus 242 in 2020.
Knudson said the sheriff’s office has received fewer calls for mental health crises: nine last year, four this year. And for emergency detoxification, 19 last year and none this year.
Neither agency reports any law enforcement officers contracting COVID-19.
Officers everywhere are trying to minimize contact with people. They will take complaints over the phone rather than in person. If they go to a residence, they often ask people to step outside.
If they have to go in, they wear masks and gloves.
The sheriff’s office is keeping a “reserve force” of deputies and correctional officers at home, where they can do some work by computer, so that they can fill the breach in case of an outbreak.
Janesville police have been isolated into smaller groups of officers who don’t interact. They have established substations around the city, at schools and other public buildings.
Traffic offenses have declined with fewer vehicles on the roads. Knudson said deputies handled 42 traffic accidents last year at this time and 35 this year.
Police are putting fewer people in jail, which is part of a nationwide trend, and it’s on purpose. A COVID-19 outbreak would be harder to control in a jail than in other parts of society, so jails are reducing their populations.
The Rock County Jail has put all of its work-release inmates on bracelets so they can serve their time at home, and law enforcement around the county is cooperating with guidelines so that fewer people are being held in jail pending court appearances.
The sheriff’s office consulted with the district attorney’s office and judges and then issued guidelines to all of the county’s law enforcement agencies, who are doing a “fantastic” job of following them, said jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold.
People arrested on minor offenses are given court dates and released. Chellevold said in the past, some of them might have been held in the jail for up to 48 hours before appearing in court.
Most of them would have been released after their court appearances anyway, Chellevold said.
Those suspected of violent offenses are still being jailed, Holford said, but officials have to weigh the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail versus the danger of releasing someone who might commit a property crime but is unlikely to hurt anyone.
Knudson and Moore both said their officers have had to tell some business owners to shut down or alter their operations to comply with state orders, but the businesses have been cooperative.
Holford said policing done right involves personal interactions, and the new procedures make that harder to do.
“There is an element of personal relations face to face that I don’t think happens over the phone, so that’s a struggle,” he said.