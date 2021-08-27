BELOIT
One of the two people injured in the Aug. 21 shooting on Dewey Avenue in Beloit said nearly 50 bullets were fired in the incident and five handguns were recovered at the scene. Suspects were arrested after the gunfire and a high-speed chase, according to Rock County Court records.
On Thursday, shooting suspects Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, of Springfield, Illinois; Steve A. Brock, 23, of Beloit; and Raymond J. Gosha, 21, of Beloit, all appeared for initial court appearances before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
Armstrong was held on a $50,000 cash bond while Brock and Gosha were each held on $100,000 cash bonds. Armstrong will appear in court on Sept. 3 for a preliminary hearing, along with Brock and Gosha appearing for a preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
The three were arrested after a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 mph through Beloit after the shooting in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.
A 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man were shot, with the woman telling police she heard 38 to 48 gunshots.
Witnesses said the man and woman were sitting on the porch of a home drinking alcohol and listening to music when they observed a white sedan stop on Dewey Avenue. Four subjects wearing ski masks exited the vehicle carrying firearms. Gunshots were heard soon thereafter. The suspects were seen reloading their guns before fleeing southbound toward Copeland Avenue.
The woman was injured from a ricocheted bullet fragment in the leg and the man was shot in the shoulder, the complaint states.
Beloit police observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Milwaukee Road with multiple occupants in the vehicle wearing ski masks. A chase ensued heading east on Milwaukee Road before turning onto Freeman Parkway and continuing south on Fuller Road.
The chase continued west on Cranston Road and then north on Shopiere Road. On Prairie Avenue, a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined the pursuit and the vehicle turned south on Riverside Drive at speeds reaching 110 mph, the complaint said.
The chase continued along White Avenue and onto Park Avenue. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a pursuit intervention technique, but failed to stop the vehicle. A second try by the deputy was initiated and the squad vehicle crashed as the vehicle headed west on Chapin Street.
A Beloit police officer was able to ram the vehicle to damage it in an effort to get it to stop, which caused both the squad vehicle and suspect vehicle to spin out and go off the roadway, according to the complaint.
During a search inside and near the suspects’ vehicle, five handguns were recovered along with a suspected container of marijuana weighing over 25 grams. On Gosha, police allegedly recovered more than $1,000 in cash of varying denominations, the complaint said.
Armstrong, Brock and Gosha were arrested at the scene where the chase ended on White Avenue, along with Garrett X. Rocha, 22, of Beloit. No charges were filed against Rocha as of Thursday afternoon.
A fifth suspect, Devonte R.M. Cordier, 22, was arrested in South Beloit on Aug. 23 in the 600 block of Winfield Drive. Cordier awaits extradition from Winnebago County, Illinois, to Rock County.
The incident was the third shooting in 72 hours in Beloit, which included a 20-year-old Beloit man being shot and killed on Aug. 20 in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue. Less than two hours after the homicide, another shooting was reported in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old Beloit woman had been struck by gunfire.
No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide as of Thursday afternoon, and Beloit police did not release any new information regarding the ongoing investigations.
Armstrong is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Brock faces three charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater.
Gosha faces three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping as a repeater, resisting an officer as a repeater, possession with intent to deliver less than 200 grams of THC as a repeater, possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater and possession of narcotic drugs as a repeater.
To date in 2021 in Beloit, a total of 16 shootings have resulted in 15 people being injured and three killed. Last year, 18 shootings, including two homicides, were investigated by police, compared to 2019 when the department investigated seven shootings, four of which were homicides.