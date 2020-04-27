JANESVILLE
Twenty-two police officers, deputies and state troopers focused on Janesville’s Milton Avenue circuit over the weekend, making 71 stops and issuing 49 traffic citations, Janesville police said.
As announced Thursday, the focus of the 17 officers, three deputies and two troopers was to curb racing, speeding and other reckless driving that often accompanies the weekend activity.
They also were on the lookout for antisocial behavior and to keep people from congregating in parking lots in violation of state pandemic guidance.
The enforcement action led to an attempted traffic stop for speeding at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, which led to a confrontation at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Kennedy Road, according to a police news release.
The driver did not stop for an officer and continued on Milton Avenue until he was forced to stop in traffic, and officers conducted a high-risk stop at Milton Avenue and Kennedy Road, according to the release.
Such stops normally include officers drawing guns. They also placed stop sticks to keep the vehicle from moving.
The driver would not get out of the vehicle until officers broke a passenger window, according to the release.
The driver was arrested for third-offense intoxicated driving, open intoxicants and some traffic violations, according to the release.
Other citations issued on Friday and Saturday nights included speeding, driving without a valid license or insurance and defective exhaust, according to the news release.
The police department’s Lt. Todd Kleisner said police intend to mount similar operations on the circuit through summer and into the fall, but they will not happen every weekend.
No dates have been set for those operations, Kleisner said.
Kleisner said officers told groups of people to move along when they were found congregating along the circuit, but he knew of no arrests or citations related to the state pandemic guidelines.