JANESVILLE

Law enforcement agencies joined forces on Janesville’s south side Tuesday, resulting in dozens of drivers being stopped and 28 arrests, according to a news release.

The operation focused on road safety and the interdiction of illegal contraband, including drugs, on Center Avenue, Beloit Avenue, Afton Road and Highway 11 between Interstate 90/39 and Court Street, Janesville police Sgt. Rob Perkins said.

Also involved in the operation, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., were Rock County sheriff’s deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Beloit Police Department, state Department of Community Corrections and G-ROC, a task force of local law enforcement in conjunction with the FBI, according to the release.

Many officers in a small area stopped cars for traffic violations and investigated further when warranted, Perkins said.

Police have conducted similar operations in the past, focusing on people carrying illicit drugs on roads between Janesville and Beloit.

Perkins said the federally funded drug interdiction efforts stopped about six years ago. This one was locally funded, he said, and more such operations are planned.

Tuesday’s effort yielded 93 traffic stops, 40 traffic citations, 28 arrests and 17 deployments of drug-sniffing dogs, according to the release.

“Quantities of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized,” the release states.

Perkins had no information on the kinds of arrests or amounts of drugs.

