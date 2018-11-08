JANESVILLE
Kimberly Adams has been working 12-hour days to help her cope with the grief of killing her fiance by driving drunk nearly a year ago.
Adams hit a parked car, and the impact sent her car flying through the air, landing on its roof, according to a criminal complaint.
Her passenger and fiancé, Daniel P. Johnson, later died from his injuries.
Now, the comfort Adams gained from work has been taken away from her at least temporarily, pending a Rock County Court decision.
Adams, 48, of 210 S. Wright Road, Janesville, pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide by intoxicated driving. Sentencing was set for Jan. 16.
She sobbed after pronouncing the word “guilty.”
Behind her in the courtroom were her family and co-workers from Cost Cutters hair salon, where she has worked for 10 years.
Johnson’s family was there, as well.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Jahnke moved for Adams’ bond to be revoked, citing the potential for a long prison sentence and the need to ensure she appears for her sentencing.
Adams has been free after posting a $5,000 cash bond. Revoking that bond means she would have to await sentencing in jail.
Judge Karl Hanson revoked her bond, requiring sheriff’s deputies to take her directly from the Janesville courthouse to the Rock County Jail.
Adams’ attorney, Mark Schroeder, had asked that her bond not be revoked, or that if it was revoked, she be allowed work-release privileges so she could continue working and counseling.
Adams has been tested, and she hasn’t had any alcohol since the crash, Schroeder said. She is on medication for depression and anxiety, and she’s getting counseling.
Adams is the mother of four, the youngest a ninth-grader, and Adams is a backup baby sitter for a 7-year-old grandson, Schroeder said.
She has no prior criminal record, and she has made all her court appearances, Schroeder continued.
Her job is important to her, Schroeder said, adding: “This is really her solace. … This is really the main way that she has been able to cope.”
Hanson allowed Adams’ therapist, Jenniffer Beu of Stateline Mental Health Services, to speak.
“Kim is dealing with complicated grief and trauma,” Beu said. “We’ve been working on processing grief and trauma, depression, anxiety (and) dealing with guilt and shame. I think it would be helpful if she could work. I think it would be very helpful if she could continue counseling for the next 60 days.”
Schroeder argued that Hanson could decline to revoke bond under state statutes and that Adams would appear for sentencing.
“Both her job and her counseling are essential so she does not deteriorate between now and the time of sentencing. She knows at the time of sentencing that she will probably be going to prison or looking at prison,” Schroeder said.
Hanson said the offense is “incredibly serious” and revoked bond. He said he would allow work-release from the jail, but Jahnke said he’s not sure Hanson had the authority to allow work-release after bond is revoked.
Hanson set a hearing on the issue for Thursday. In the meantime, Adams is confined to jail.
As part of a plea agreement, a second charge of second-offense intoxicated driving was dismissed. The agreement leaves the prosecution and defense free to argue for length of sentence Jan. 16.
