JANESVILLE
A confrontation between two men early Sunday on the city’s near-east side led to a gun being fired and felony charges for both men.
A Janesville Police Officer heard a gunshot in the area of Atwood Avenue and Wall Street at 1:41 a.m., and officers found two men fighting at the intersection, according to a Janesville police news release.
Both Matthew A. Burr, 33, and Eugene D. Harp, 49, were uncooperative and denied hearing any gunshots, according to the release.
Police said “further investigation” showed that Harp was walking his dog, and Burr, who was walking by, got upset that the dog was barking, leading to a physical fight between the two men.
During the fight, Harp displayed a 9mm handgun and fired once, according to the release. The bullet didn’t hit anyone.
The gun was later found in a nearby residence and seized as evidence, police said.
Harp suffered injuries that did not need immediate medical attention, according to the release.
Burr was charged with substantial battery.
Harp was charged with intoxicated use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Both men were held at the Rock County Jail pending their initial court appearance.
This story will be updated.
