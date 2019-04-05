JANESVILLE

Sauk County authorities say a woman used a cellphone to record a violent attack an off-duty Rock County sheriff’s deputy rained down on her at a Wisconsin Dells resort in February.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday by the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, Keegan J. Kelly, 26, was at the Kalahari Resort in the village of Lake Delton on Feb. 14 when he began playing “The Red,” a song by the rock band Chevelle that Kelly likes to play “every time he becomes violent” with a woman he knows.

The woman, who is described in the criminal complaint as Kelly’s now-ex girlfriend, said she was in the hotel room at the resort when Kelly put on “The Red” and began to corner her and hit her. The woman turned on her cellphone’s camera to record the attack, which she claims was similar to other times Kelly had attacked her.

Kelly was charged Friday in Sauk County Court for domestic abuse, including counts of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and intimidation of a victim. He was arrested Wednesday after Lake Delton police and Janesville police pieced together the Kalahari Resort incident and an earlier, separate incident in Janesville.

The criminal complaint lays out violent moments captured on the woman’s Feb. 14 cellphone recording, including footage showing Kelly threatening to kill the woman, chasing her around the room and swinging at her, along with audio of the woman saying “you can hear the hit,” and “you can hear me holding my mouth.”

The video captured Kelly telling the woman she was “pathetic." Kelly also suggested police would not side with the woman, and he threatened to kill her, telling her “I could destroy you in any second that I wanted to,” according to the complaint.

The woman said she started to record the encounter because in the past violent encounters, Kelly had told her she was “remembering it wrong.” Kelly had ripped the hotel phone out of the wall when the woman had tried to call hotel security. He punched her in the face and kicked her in the back when she tried to get up off the bed, according to the complaint.

The video cuts out after a few minutes, but not before the phone captured footage of Kelly throwing the woman onto the bed and audio of the woman describes as the sound of Kelly choking her and dragging her across the floor, according to the complaint.

Kelly then slammed the woman's face into the floor, bruising her forehead, according to the complaint. The woman had bruises and rug burn on her face that lasted weeks, she said.

The woman said she was afraid to report the attack because Kelly at the time was “on probation” at the sheriff’s office, and she was afraid he'd hurt or kill her if he got fired. She turned over to police video clips she'd captured of the attack, along with photos of her bruises, according to the complaint.

She said Kelly had been drinking during the attack.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Kelly has been placed on administrative leave and his weapons and police ID were “confiscated.” He was being held at the Sauk County Jail pending an initial hearing Friday. Kelly is suspended pending outcome of a criminal and internal investigation of allegations the Rock County Sheriff’s Office characterized as “extremely serious.”

The woman said Kelly had lived with her at her home in Janesville about six months prior to the attack, and in the past he’d threatened to shoot her and kill her children.

About a month before the attack, the woman had reported to Janesville police that Kelly came to her home and dumped fast food all over her car. He later broke in and "trashed" her home.