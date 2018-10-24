ELKHORN
A Whitewater woman charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving told police she had been taking prescription medications, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies said Laura Du Four, 56, of 343 S. Eden Court drove while intoxicated at about 5:28 p.m. Oct. 21 at Highway 12 and Cox Road in the town of Whitewater, according to the complaint, filed Oct. 22.
Du Four admitted to taking Trazadone and muscle relaxers, the complaint states. A deputy reported seeing her vehicle cross the center line.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Du Four has previous OWI convictions from 2002, 2006 twice, 2008, 2009 and 2010.
