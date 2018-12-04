ELKHORN
A Mukwonago woman charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving drove 90 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Laurie A. Walker, 52, drove while intoxicated Nov. 9 at County D and Interstate 43 in the town of LaFayette, according to the complaint. Results from a blood test are pending.
Walker has previous OWI convictions in 1990, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003 and 2008, the complaint states.
