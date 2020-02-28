ELKHORN

A Milwaukee man is accused of participating in an armed burglary in the town of East Troy that turned into a car chase in which a firearm was discharged, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Lavon L. Leflore, 20, is charged with armed burglary, false imprisonment, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and disorderly conduct, all as a party to the crime. He is also charged with felony bail jumping.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies and town of East Troy police at about 8:39 p.m. Dec. 22 responded to a house on Miramar Drive for a reported home invasion, according to the complaint.

A man who lives at the house told police he heard a voice he recognized yell at him from downstairs, the complaint states. The uninvited man, known as “Chico” and later identified as Leflore, was wearing a mask and gloves.

Another man was present and holding a gun, the resident told police.

The resident, who was tied up, told his son to call the police, according to the complaint. After the intruders left, the resident said he chased their red truck in his white van.

The resident told police the intruders fired a shot at his van as he pursued them, the complaint states. Police reported finding a bullet hole and a bullet in the van.

The resident said he rammed the truck multiple times, but the men got away, according to the complaint.

The resident later asked Leflore over the phone what had happened, to which he replied, “I don’t know, man. I was on some Xanax,” according to the complaint.

A Walworth County judge authorized a warrant for Leflore, who court records show has been in custody in Milwaukee County on charges of sexual assault with use of force, false imprisonment, mayhem and substantial battery.