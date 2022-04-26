A town of Beloit teenager is accused of repeatedly sexually assualting a then-5-year-old boy between November 2017 and August 2019.
Tyler E. Culver, 18, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, enticement and causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, all felonies, according to a complaint filed in Rock County Court on Monday. Culver’s bond was set at $4,000 during an initial appearance Monday, the terms of which prohibit him from any contact with the victim and from being around any children who are not in high school. It also sets a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for him.
City of Janesville police detectives started to investigate reports of a sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, April 20. In talking with the victim, who is now 9 years old, detectives learned Culver had been left alone with the child when his mother left to pick up food. Culver allegedly told the child that if he took his pants off, that the two would be friends, the complaint states.
The victim told police that he didn’t have many friends when he was younger so he listened to Culver’s requests because he wanted a friend, the complaint adds.
Once the child took all of his clothes off, Culver is accused of then removing his own pants and putting his penis in the child’s anus before then putting it in the child’s mouth. The child then told detectives that on two or three other occasions, Culver allegedly had him ingest bodily fluids after performing oral sex, which he would later spit out because it made him feel “queasy.”
The felony repeated sexual assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years, and child enticement carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and a fine of no more than $100,000. Causing a child to view or hear sexual activity comes with a penalty of either a $25,000 fine or a maximum imprisonment term of 12 and a half years.
Culver will be back in court via a Zoom conference Monday, May 2, for a preliminary hearing.
