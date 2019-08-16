ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva woman is charged with driving while intoxicated and hitting a motorcycle driver who landed in her convertible, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Walworth County Court.

Angelica R. Garcia, 29, is charged with causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-offense intoxicated driving, two counts of obstructing an officer and operating while revoked—causing great bodily harm in connection to the crash in the town of Bloomfield.

Bloomfield police at about 1:05 p.m. Aug. 8 responded to Highway 120 north of County H for a gray 2007 Pontiac G6 convertible that witnesses said hit a silver 2003 Harley Davidson, according to the complaint.

Police spoke with the motorcycle driver, who said he saw the Pontiac cross the median into his lane on Highway 120, the complaint states. He said he tried to brake and avoid the Pontiac but hit the passenger side and was thrown into the rear seat.

The motorcycle driver said when he got up, his arm was not moving, according to the complaint, which does not list any other details about the injuries.

Garcia told police at first she was the passenger of the convertible, but witnesses said otherwise, the complaint states. After police said they would check nearby camera footage, Garcia admitted she was the driver.

She was convicted for driving while intoxicated in May 2016, according to the complaint.

Garcia made her initial appearance in court Friday, and is next set to appear at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.