ELKHORN

A Milwaukee man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving was driving at a “high rate of speed” on Interstate 43, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of East Troy police say Donald E. Irving Sr., 68, drove while intoxicated on the Interstate near Highway 20 at about 9:22 p.m. Aug. 20, the complaint states.

Irving, who exhibited slurred speech and difficulty keeping his balance, was “traveling at a high rate of speed in the middle of I-43,” the complaint states.

Blood test results are pending. Irving has previous OWI convictions in 2007 twice and in 2010, according to the complaint.