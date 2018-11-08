ELKHORN
Police say a Pell Lake man went into a Lake Geneva gas station Oct. 12 and announced that he had been kidnapped.
Derek C. Badger soon would tell police that two men had gotten into his car and put guns to his and his girlfriend's heads, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
He said the men were drug dealers who planted drugs in his pocket so he wouldn’t call police.
When Lake Geneva police spoke with Badger’s girlfriend, however, she knew nothing of the kidnapping. According to the complaint, she said she and Badger had just smoked methamphetamine, went to Burger King and then stopped for a cigarette.
Badger was charged Oct. 23 with possessing meth, Xanax and cocaine.
Long-term effects of meth might include paranoia and hallucinations, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Badger told police the dealers ran away after he drove into the gas station's lot, the complaint states. He said he wanted to be in the witness protection program.
When police arrived at the gas station on Peller Road, they saw Badger and his girlfriend sitting in their car about to drive away, according to the complaint. The officer, with a weapon drawn, told them to stop.
Police reported finding Xanax bars, meth, cocaine and pills throughout the car, according to the complaint. Badger told police he had used meth two days before.
Badger has a 2017 burglary conviction in Illinois, the complaint states.
He is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
