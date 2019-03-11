JANESVILLE

A criminal complaint filed Monday described a frightening scene in a Janesville house Thursday night.

A woman told police she was holding one of her 2-year-olds, a second 2-year-old was at her side and her 3-year-old was in front of her as Michael A. Black, 22, pointed a gun at her face.

Black, of 119 Linn St., was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman said she was visiting the house when three men arrived, including Black, who became upset and said he would shoot everyone in the house because his drugs were missing, according to the criminal complaint.

Black accused the woman and her children of taking his drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman and her children left the house, and she described Black as coming out on the porch and firing a round into the air as she left, according to the complaint.

Police later found two handguns in the residence in a room belonging to Cole A. Smith, 22. Police arrested Smith on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but he was charged Monday only with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Another man at the residence that night, Justin A. Black, 25, also of 119 Linn St., was charged with obstructing an officer, apparently for denying he was there, criminal complaints indicate.

The incident drew a large police response Thursday night.

Michael Black was held on a $1,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance.

Smith and Justin Black were released on signature bonds.