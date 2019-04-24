ELKHORN

A Kenosha man charged with sixth-offense intoxicated driving in the town of Lyons drove the wrong way down the road and admitted drinking “a few beers,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Tony Flores, 30, drove while intoxicated at about 11:01 p.m. Sunday at Highway 50 and Mariondale Drive, according to a complaint filed Monday.

Flores was driving 71 mph in a 55-mph zone, the complaint states. Police reported finding an open bottle of beer in the vehicle.

Flores was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2016, according to the complaint.

He is also charged with operating with a revoked license as a second offense and violating a court order restricting operating privileges.