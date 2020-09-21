JANESVILLE
Authorities stopped a car on Interstate 90/39 in the town of La Prairie earlier this month and found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine in the car, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Prosecutors on Sept. 15 charged Larry W. Cole, 40, no fixed address, with conspiracy to distribute meth and Charles E. Ferrell, 38, of Peoria, Illinois, with party to possession of meth in connection with the Sept. 9 traffic stop by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Authorities also reported finding a handgun in the car, which Cole took responsibility for, the complaint states. He also took responsibility for the meth.
State troopers reported seeing a defective brake light and stopped the car near mile marker 177, the complaint states.
Cole told authorities he was driving from Texas to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan and making drug deliveries in Peoria, Madison, Oshkosh and in Michigan, according to the complaint.
He has two arrest warrants from Texas and Illinois, the complaint states.
Cole also said Ferrell was driving him to Madison, where Cole could get Xanax, LSD, MDMA and more meth, according to the complaint. He said Ferrell drove him in exchange for meth, but Ferrell denied that to police.
Cole had been under investigation by several police agencies across multiple states.
He is set to appear for an adjourned initial appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Ferrell is set for the same at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.