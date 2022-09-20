01STOCK_HANDCUFFS1

A village of Sharon man who is alleged to have drunkenly harassed people at the Janesville Woodman’s grocery store has been charged with his fourth OWI.

Terry L. Anderson, 57, was arrested after Janesville police responded to two reports of a disorderly person just after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Woodman’s, 2819 Lexington Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Monday. During the second report to county dispatch, a man could be heard in the background saying, “Where the (expletive) is my daughter?”

