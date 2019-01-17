01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

ELKHORN

Walworth County prosecutors have accused a town of Lyons man of crashing a car while intoxicated and walking home, leaving his injured passenger at the scene because he thought the man was dead.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Cody A. Bauer, 25, of 6109 Lyons St., with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, hit and run causing great bodily harm and second-offense intoxicated driving.

Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:18 a.m. Jan. 9 responded to Walbrandt Road in the town of Lyons and found Jeffrey A. Hynous of Burlington and a rolled-over Dodge Durango, according to the criminal complaint.

A deputy overheard medical personnel saying Hynous had a lacerated spleen, two punctured lungs, broken ribs and several broken vertebrae in his back, the complaint states. Hynous was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life ground transport.

Deputies reported seeing a trail of blood from the driver’s side of the car to the passenger’s. One of the responding firefighters knew the car's owners and knew Bauer was friends with Hynous, according to the complaint.

Bauer was in bed when deputies arrived at his house. He said he had been drinking that night, the complaint states.

Bauer told police Hynous grabbed the steering wheel while he was driving, according to the complaint. After the crash, Bauer said he walked around the car to check on his passenger—who didn’t respond—so he panicked and walked home to clean himself up.

Bauer has a previous intoxicated driving conviction in 2013, the complaint states. Results from a blood test on the recent incident are pending.

Bauer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 15.

