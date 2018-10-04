ELKHORN
A Lake Geneva woman charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving later registered a 0.234 blood-alcohol concentration, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Lake Geneva police say at about 10:21 p.m. July 18, Susan L. Iwicki, 35, of 1161 S. Wells St., No. 2, drove while intoxicated at Williams Street and North Street, according to the complaint.
Iwicki on Sept. 28 pleaded not guilty to the charge, court records show.
She has previous OWI convictions for violations in 2005 and 2006 twice, according to the complaint.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse