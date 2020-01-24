ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva woman charged with her fifth intoxicated-driving violation told police she drank more than a six-pack of beer before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of Geneva police say Tiffiny A. Cecchini, 52, of 625 S. Wells St. No. 17, drove while intoxicated at about 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at County H and Park Drive in the town, the complaint states.

Cecchini told police she came from a friend’s house where they were drinking, according to the complaint. She admitted having a beer and then later a six-pack.

Results from a blood test are pending. Cecchini has similar convictions in 1992, 2005 twice and 2006, the complaint states.

She also is charged with operating while revoked as a second offense.