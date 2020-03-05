ELKHORN

A Lake Geneva man who told police he had a few sips of beer had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.264 after testing, more than three times the legal limit for driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of Geneva police say Marek J. Borowski, 63, of 135 W. Main St., drove while intoxicated as a fourth offense at about 12:26 a.m. Jan. 27 at Highway 50 and Snake Road in the town, the complaint states.

Borowski told police he had opened a beer about 15 minutes earlier and only had a few sips of it, according to the complaint. Police reported finding multiple open drinks and full cans of beer in the vehicle.

When driving, Borowski, “deviated from (the) lane of travel,” the complaint states.

Borowski has previous OWI convictions in 1990, 1995 and 1996, according to the complaint.

Police also reported finding him with marijuana and a pipe, so he was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.