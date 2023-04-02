01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF03
A 35-year-old man from Janesville was arrested and charged for stealing a 2019 Jeep Cherokee at 9:24 a.m. last Monday from the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee while the owner was removing ice and snow from the vehicle.

Rock County prosecutors charged Codey Tobolic with one count of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted he faces 3½ years in prison and or $10,000 in fines.

