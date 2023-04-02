A 35-year-old man from Janesville was arrested and charged for stealing a 2019 Jeep Cherokee at 9:24 a.m. last Monday from the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee while the owner was removing ice and snow from the vehicle.
Rock County prosecutors charged Codey Tobolic with one count of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted he faces 3½ years in prison and or $10,000 in fines.
According to the complaint, a sergeant with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office heard from the Marquette University Police Department at about 11 a.m. Monday that a vehicle had been stolen and tracked via the car's Sirius XM radio to an area on Janesville’s south side.
While traveling to the area indicated by the GPS, the sergeant spotted the vehicle on Highway 51 near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, the complaint said. The officer continued to follow the driver, later identified as Tobolic, until pulling into the driveway of a residence in the 5500 block of South Baxter Lane, Janesville.
Two women were waiting in the driveway, and one of the women told the officer she was Tabolic’s mother, according to the complaint.
Tabolic was dressed as though he had been checked into a hospital. He was wearing a surgical mask and ID bracelet and had EKG leads on his body. Tabolic told police he was at an Aurora medical facility in Milwaukee “trying to get clean.” The officer asked if the Jeep was his, and Tobolic told him, “I don’t know, I just wanted to see my mom,” according to the complaint.
Tabolic’s mother told police he was a heroin addict and hadn’t lived with her since he was 19 years old.
An officer from the Marquette University Police Department said the Jeep was taken from the university’s campus while the owner was scraping the windows. The Marquette campus is blocks away from the Aurora Sinai Medical Center in downtown Milwaukee.
Tabolic told his mom “I didn’t want to steal it. It was open. I just hopped in the back” before talking to the officer.
The complaint says Tobolic told police he began checking vehicles to see if they were unlocked in an attempt to find one to get back to Janesville. He said he saw the Jeep running and a woman he didn’t know clearing ice and snow from the vehicle. He said he got into the Jeep, the woman asked him what he was doing and then he drove away.
