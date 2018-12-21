JANESVILLE
A Janesville man faces a felony sex assault charge after a forensic investigation showed he had sexual intercourse with a woman while she was unconscious earlier this year, according to a criminal complaint.
Matthew S. Martin, 30, of 242 Ba-Wood Lane, Janesville, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person on March 17 after an investigation linked his DNA to a sexual assault of a woman who slept in his bed after a night of drinking, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Rock County Court.
The woman told authorities days after the incident that she had been out drinking in Janesville with a group of friends and Martin and had gone back to Martin’s apartment with friends to eat food and smoke marijuana. The woman then went to sleep in Martin’s bed, fully clothed, according to the complaint.
She said she woke up early in the morning, still clothed, but with her underwear pulled down. She said she found evidence that led her to believe she had been sexually assaulted by Martin, according to the complaint.
Martin has been released on a signature bond and is due back in court on Jan. 9.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse